Auch dieses Jahr ist wieder die Amiga Future bei der digitalen Gamescom dabei.
Aber natürlich ist nicht nur die Amiga Future im Retro-Bereich der Gamescom vertreten.
Dort findet ihr auch viele andere bekannte Größen der Retro Community.
Die Gamescom findet vom 25. bis 27.08.2021 statt.
Am Mittwoch um 19:30 Uhr eröffnet die gamescom ihre digitalen Tore.
http://now.gamescom.de/community/cosplay
http://now.gamescom.global/community/cosplay
http://now.gamescom.de/community/retro
http://now.gamescom.global/community/retro
Retro Area und Cosplay Village in gather.town sind ab Mittwoch 15:00 Uhr offiziell geöffnet. Link: https://bit.ly/gatherarea
https://www.amigafuture.de
http://www.apc-tcp.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 152 will be released on the 5th September.
More informations
Service
Search
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Gamescom 2021 & Amiga Future
Published 25.08.2021 - 09:31 by AndreasM
Back to previous page