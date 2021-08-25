 

 

 

The Amiga Future 152 will be released on the 5th September.

The Amiga Future 152 will be released on the 5th September.

Gamescom 2021 & Amiga Future

Published 25.08.2021 - 09:31 by AndreasM

Auch dieses Jahr ist wieder die Amiga Future bei der digitalen Gamescom dabei.

Aber natürlich ist nicht nur die Amiga Future im Retro-Bereich der Gamescom vertreten.

Dort findet ihr auch viele andere bekannte Größen der Retro Community.

Die Gamescom findet vom 25. bis 27.08.2021 statt.

Am Mittwoch um 19:30 Uhr eröffnet die gamescom ihre digitalen Tore.

http://now.gamescom.de/community/cosplay
http://now.gamescom.global/community/cosplay
http://now.gamescom.de/community/retro
http://now.gamescom.global/community/retro

Retro Area und Cosplay Village in gather.town sind ab Mittwoch 15:00 Uhr offiziell geöffnet. Link: https://bit.ly/gatherarea

