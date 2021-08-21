Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
TITAN http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1664103 (Games/Action) 32 MB / Aug 19 2021
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1663461 (Games/Strategy) 444 KB / Aug 18 2021
Jacek Piszczek http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1662829 (Network/Web) 40 MB / Aug 17 2021
Carsten Siegner http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1662561 (Misc) 252 KB / Aug 16 2021
Michael Rupp http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1662556 (Devices/Speakers) 2 MB / Aug 16 2021
J.C. Herran Martin http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1662516 (Network/Web) 2 MB / Aug 16 2021
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1661783 (Files/Convert) 96 KB / Aug 14 2021
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 21.08.2021 - 09:04 by AndreasM
