Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage

Published 21.08.2021 - 09:04 by AndreasM

Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.

Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.

Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.

Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:

Image TITAN Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1664103 (Games/Action) 32 MB / Aug 19 2021
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1663461 (Games/Strategy) 444 KB / Aug 18 2021
Image Jacek Piszczek Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1662829 (Network/Web) 40 MB / Aug 17 2021
Image Carsten Siegner Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1662561 (Misc) 252 KB / Aug 16 2021
Image Michael Rupp Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1662556 (Devices/Speakers) 2 MB / Aug 16 2021
Image J.C. Herran Martin Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1662516 (Network/Web) 2 MB / Aug 16 2021
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1661783 (Files/Convert) 96 KB / Aug 14 2021
