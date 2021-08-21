 

 

 

News Portal
Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 151 was released on the July 5th.

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet

Published 21.08.2021 - 09:04 by AndreasM

Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.

In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.

Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors

Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:

AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 27.9 - misc/emu - 4.7M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
Iconverter_mos.lha - 1.0 - util/conv - 97K - Convert WB 1/MagicWB icons to ColorIcon - (readme)
Jake_and_Peppy_0.80B.lha - 0.80B - game/demo - 31M - Playable demo of new Apollo V4 SAGA game - (readme)
labyrinth64.lha - 1.5.3 - game/misc - 135K - Remake of Commodore 64 game Labyrinth - (readme)
ToolsMenu.lha - 1.11.1 - util/cdity - 75K - Add tools to the Workbench Tools menu - (readme)
ASCIIComposer.lha - 1.44 - util/misc - 66K - An utility to create ASCII-Art files - (readme)
dsp3210.lha - 4.10 - driver/other - 313K - DSP 3210 drivers and tools - (readme)
OsGrind.lha - 40.2 - dev/debug - 30K - Configurable Os argument checker - (readme)
AmiVms.lha - &nbsp; - misc/emu - 3.2M - Simulates OpenVMS commands - (readme)
MuMakeRanger.lha - 46.1 - util/boot - 117K - MuLib Ranger Memory faking - (readme)
Saga-OS4.lha - 1.94 - game/board - 459K - Conversion of TSR board game - (readme)
Saga.lha - 1.94 - game/board - 393K - Conversion of TSR board game - (readme)
SnoopDos.lha - 3.11 - util/moni - 134K - SnoopDos, the well known system monitor - (readme)
SnoopDos_Src.lha - 3.11 - util/moni - 257K - SnoopDos 3.11 sources - (readme)
F1GP2021Carset.lha - 0.2HUN - game/data - 13K - 2021 Carset for F1GP - (readme)
gimine.lha - 1.1 - game/wb - 110K - classic game of mines - (readme)
Healthcare_1.02.lha - 1.02 - biz/misc - 253K - Displays data from Garmin devices - (readme)
SagaMOS.lha - 1.94 - game/board - 445K - Conversion of TSR boardgame - (readme)
SonosController_MOS.lha - 1.0 - comm/misc - 2.4M - Control your Sonos speakers - (readme)
SonosController_OS4.lha - 1.0 - comm/misc - 2.9M - Control your Sonos speakers - (readme)
cbm6502asm.lha - &nbsp; - dev/cross - 124K - The Commodore 6502ASM - (readme)
P96ScreenCx.lha - 42.2 - util/cdity - 8K - P96 Multi-Monitor Mouse Movement - (readme)
scopagame.lha - &nbsp; - game/wb - 317K - Italian card game - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 28.01 - misc/emu - 4.8M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 28.01 - misc/emu - 4.3M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
Saga-AROS.zip - 1.94 - game/board - 405K - Conversion of TSR board game - (readme)
Back to previous page