Claws of the Devil ist ein später Amiga-Titel, der sich bereits 1998 in der Entwicklung befand und laut Amiga Computer Studio ein Ego-Action-Spiel für Rechner mit erweitertem Speicher, zusätzlichen Grafikkarten und PPC-Turbokarten war.
https://www.gamesthatwerent.com/2021/08 ... more-18788
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 151 was released on the July 5th.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Games That Werent: Claws of the Devil
Published 11.08.2021 - 12:28 by AndreasM
Back to previous page