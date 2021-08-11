Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Games That Werent: Claws of the Devil Published 11.08.2021 - 12:28 by AndreasM



https://www.gamesthatwerent.com/2021/08 ... more-18788 Claws of the Devil ist ein später Amiga-Titel, der sich bereits 1998 in der Entwicklung befand und laut Amiga Computer Studio ein Ego-Action-Spiel für Rechner mit erweitertem Speicher, zusätzlichen Grafikkarten und PPC-Turbokarten war.

