Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
R-Type DX Video Games 6/99 - 05.08.2021
720° Video Games 6/99 - 05.08.2021
Kaisen Game: Navy Blue Video Games 6/99 - 05.08.2021
Rugrats Movie, The Video Games 6/99 - 05.08.2021
MTV's Beavis and Butt-Head (GB) Video Games 6/99 - 05.08.2021
Blades of Steel Video Games 6/99 - 05.08.2021
Arcade Classic 4: Defender / Joust Video Games 6/99 - 05.08.2021
Legend of the River King GB Video Games 6/99 - 05.08.2021
Logical Video Games 6/99 - 05.08.2021
NBA Pro 99 (GBC) Video Games 6/99 - 05.08.2021
Oddworld Adventures Video Games 6/99 - 05.08.2021
Prince of Persia Video Games 6/99 - 05.08.2021
Anachronox PC Games 8/2001 - 02.08.2021
F.E.A.R.: First Encounter Assault Recon PC Games 11/2005 - 02.08.2021
Flatout PC Games 1/2005 - 02.08.2021
Sid Meier's Pirates!: Live the Life PC Games 2/2005 - 02.08.2021
Freedom Fighters (2003) PC Games 11/2003 - 02.08.2021
Mafia PC Games 10/2002 - 02.08.2021
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas PC Games 8/2005 - 02.08.2021
WarCraft III: Reign of Chaos PC Games 8/2002 - 02.08.2021
IndustrieGigant II, Der PC Games 8/2002 - 02.08.2021
Interview: Craig Hubbard PC Games 11/2005 - 02.08.2021
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Published 07.08.2021 - 10:01 by AndreasM
