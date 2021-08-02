Im GAC Forum finden jeden Monat Amiga-Tuniere zu den verschiedensten Amiga Spielen stand.
Aktuell findet für das Spiel
King's Valley (2021) (M. A Soft)
ein Tunier statt.
Spielziel: höchste Punktzahl
Ende dieser Runde: Dienstag, 31.08.2021, 24:00 Uhr
http://www.german-amiga-community.de/vi ... hp?t=21352
Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal
GAC - King's Valley (2021) Neues Offline Tunier gestartet
Published 02.08.2021 - 22:07 by HelmutH
Back to previous page