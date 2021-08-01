Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
crash.lha - development/utility - 1.2 - 3 KB - 23.07.2021 - "Safely" crashes with purpose - C source included
arabic_console_devicepro2.lha - driver/input - 1.9Final - 3 MB - 30.07.2021 - An arabic console device, line & full-page editors
amiarcadia.lha - emulation/gamesystem - 27.72 - 5 MB - 24.07.2021 - Signetics-based machines emulator
mce.lha - game/utility - 13.1 - 4 MB - 29.07.2021 - Multi-game Character Editor
cookiemaster.lha - network/browser - 1.6.0 - 2 MB - 28.07.2021 - Web browser (currently Odyssey) cookie cleaner.
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 151 was released on the July 5th.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 01.08.2021 - 14:34 by AndreasM
Back to previous page