Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Carsten Siegner http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1658164 (Misc) 240 KB / Jul 29 2021
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1657974 (Emulation) 4 MB / Jul 28 2021
Uwe Rosner http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1657904 (Text/Compare) 160 KB / Jul 28 2021
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1657905 (Misc) 735 KB / Jul 28 2021
MorphOS Team http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1657335 (System/Update) 20 KB / Jul 24 2021
Jacek Piszczek http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1656555 (Email) 34 MB / Jul 23 2021
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
01.08.2021
