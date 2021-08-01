Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
ReportPlusMOS.lha - 8.22 - util/misc - 735K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
ToolsMenu.lha - 1.11 - util/cdity - 73K - Add tools to the Workbench Tools menu - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 27.72 - misc/emu - 4.8M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 27.72 - misc/emu - 4.3M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 27.72 - misc/emu - 4.7M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
BOOM_AGA.lha - 2.0.2.16 - game/shoot - 2.8M - Amiga port of BOOM (DOOM) - (readme)
BOOM_RTG.lha - 2.0.2.16 - game/shoot - 2.8M - Amiga port of BOOM (DOOM) - (readme)
F1GP2021Carset.lha - 0.2GBR - game/data - 13K - 2021 Carset for F1GP - (readme)
ToolsMenu_FR.lha - 1.11 - util/cdity - 6K - French catalog for ToolsMenu 1.11 - (readme)
ADiffView.lha - 2.0 - util/misc - 160K - graphical ASCII file compare/diff viewer - (readme)
amiditools.lha - 1.0.0 - mus/midi - 82K - Tools for MIDI processing - (readme)
AmiVms.lha - - misc/emu - 3.2M - Simulates OpenVMS commands - (readme)
Iconverter_mos.lha - 0.8 - util/conv - 52K - Convert WB 1.x/MagicWB icons to NewIcon - (readme)
BetterPerson.lha - - mods/8voic - 3.8M - Better Person 7ch Slow Latin Guitar - (readme)
Healthcare_1.0.lha - 1.0 - biz/misc - 240K - Displays data from Garmin devices - (readme)
MCE-OS4.lha - 13.1 - game/edit - 3.8M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
MCE.lha - 13.1 - game/edit - 3.2M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
dsp3210.lha - 4.07 - driver/other - 305K - DSP 3210 drivers and tools - (readme)
giocodel15.lha - - game/wb - 158K - classic, some 50 year old puzzle game - (readme)
MCE-MOS.lha - 13.1 - game/edit - 3.5M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
