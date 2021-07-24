Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Jacek Piszczek http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1656555 (Email) 34 MB / Jul 23 2021
Andreas Falkenhahn http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1655470 (Development/Hollywood/Plug) 7 MB / Jul 19 2021
Ola Söder http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1655471 (System/Shell) 154 KB / Jul 19 2021
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1655472 (Games/Editor) 3 MB / Jul 19 2021
Ola Söder http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1655473 (Text/Edit) 13 MB / Jul 18 2021
J.C. Herran Martin http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1654847 (Network/Web) 1 MB / Jul 17 2021
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1654848 (Misc) 733 KB / Jul 16 2021
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
