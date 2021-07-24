Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
War Zone (Core) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
War Zone (Core) - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
War Zone (Core) - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Magic Johnson's MVP / Magic MVP Johnson - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Omni-Play Basketball - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Wings - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Wings - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Wings - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
War Zone (Core) - Upload 100 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
War Zone (Core) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
