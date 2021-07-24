Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
iconverter.i386-aros.lha - 0.8 - util/conv - 98K - Convert WB 1.x/MagicWB icons to NewIcon - (readme)
iconverter_os4.lha - 0.8 - util/conv - 99K - Convert WB 1.x/MagicWB icons to NewIcon - (readme)
picasm_os4.lha - 1.06 - dev/cross - 142K - PIC16F84 Assembler for the Amiga - (readme)
AmiVms.lha - - misc/emu - 3.2M - Simulates OpenVMS commands - (readme)
ASE2019_1.50.lha - 1.5 - text/edit - 133K - Text editor - (readme)
InstallerLG.i386-aros.lha - 1.0.0-beta.... - util/sys - 121K - Commodore Installer replacement - (readme)
InstallerLG.ppc-morphos.lha - 1.0.0-beta.... - util/sys - 155K - Commodore Installer replacement - (readme)
MCE-OS4.lha - 13.0 - game/edit - 3.7M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
MCE.lha - 13.0 - game/edit - 3.2M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
Vim_8.2-i386-aros.lha - 8.2.2993 - text/edit - 12M - The ubiquitous text editor - (readme)
Vim_8.2-ppc-amigaos.lha - 8.2.2993 - text/edit - 14M - The ubiquitous text editor - (readme)
Vim_8.2-ppc-morphos.lha - 8.2.2993 - text/edit - 13M - The ubiquitous text editor - (readme)
HWP_RapaGUI.lha - 2.0 - dev/hwood - 7.2M - Cross-platform GUI toolkit for Hollywood - (readme)
MCE-MOS.lha - 13.0 - game/edit - 3.5M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
Alltests.zip - 1 beta: - util/misc - 14K - Automated Amiga Test Program - (readme)
TestProgram.zip - 1 beta: - util/misc - 27K - Versatile Amiga Test Program - (readme)
dsp3210.lha - 4.05 - driver/other - 301K - DSP 3210 drivers and tools - (readme)
Ewy.lha - - mods/8voic - 1.2M - EWY 16bit 5ch Amiga Piano Ballad - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 27.71 - misc/emu - 4.8M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 27.71 - misc/emu - 4.3M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
REDPILLGameCreator.lha - 0.8.13 - dev/misc - 2.1M - Game Creator with AGA support - (readme)
ReportPlus-OS4.lha - 8.22 - util/misc - 786K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
ReportPlus.lha - 8.22 - util/misc - 621K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
ReportPlusMOS.lha - 8.22 - util/misc - 735K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
ToolsMenu.lha - 1.11 - util/cdity - 73K - Add tools to the Workbench Tools menu - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
