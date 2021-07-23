Im Lincoln Center, New York wurde der Amiga genau vor 36 Jahren das erste mal der Öffentlichkeit vorgestellt.
Einige passende Links zur Geschichte vom Amiga
Deutsch:
http://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amiga
http://www.a1k.org/forum/showthread.php?t=1206
http://www.meicky-soft.de/g/modelle.html
http://www.zock.com/8-Bit/D_Commodore.HTML
http://mueck.it/amiga/
http://www.basicthinking.de/blog/2007/1 ... -des-amiga
http://cbmmuseum.kuto.de/amiga.html
http://www.historycorner.de/COCoC.html
https://www.amigawiki.org/doku.php?id=d ... _the_amiga
https://www.elektronikpraxis.vogel.de/d ... -a-498612/
https://amigaland.de/amiga-geschichte
https://www.welt.de/wirtschaft/webwelt/ ... erten.html
https://de.qwe.wiki/wiki/History_of_the_Amiga
Englisch:
http://www.amigahistory.co.uk
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_the_Amiga
http://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2007/07/ ... ga-part-1/
http://www.gregdonner.org/workbench/
https://arstechnica.com/series/history-of-the-amiga/
https://www.amigawiki.org/doku.php?id=e ... _the_amiga
https://www.popularmechanics.com/techno ... 222-tabor/
https://lowendmac.com/2016/the-amiga-st ... commodore/
https://www.amigaos.net/content/10/history-amigaos
Weite Infos über den Amiga findet ihr hier zum Beispiel in unserer Link Datenbank...
app.php/links/?cat_id=17
... und natürlich überall auf der Amiga Future Webpage wie zum Beispiel hier: app.php/kb/index?c=18
Alles gute zum Geburtstag: Amiga wird 36 Jahre alt
Alles gute zum Geburtstag: Amiga wird 36 Jahre alt
Published 23.07.2021 - 10:15
Back to previous page