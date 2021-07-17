The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
64tass.i386-aros.lha - development/cross - 1.54r1900 - 968 KB - 14.07.2021 - Cross assembler targeting the 65xx
picasm-1.06.i386-aros.lha - development/cross - 1.06 - 122 KB - 14.07.2021 - PIC16F84 Assembler for the Amiga
extfatfs-53.3.i386-aros.lha - driver/filesystem - 53.3 - 78 KB - 14.07.2021 - A free exFAT file system implementation
ntfs3g-53.4.i386-aros.lha - driver/filesystem - 53.4 - 233 KB - 14.07.2021 - A port of Tuxera's NTFS-3G file system
r2z_aros_intel.lha - game/misc - 1.6 - 2 MB - 14.07.2021 - Test your reaction times
perciman_aros.lha - office/misc - 0.7.3 - 2 MB - 14.07.2021 - manage contact and other information
lemacs.i386-aros.lha - utility/text/edit - 3.6 - 188 KB - 14.07.2021 - Enhanced MicroEMACS
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
The Amiga Future 151 was released on the July 5th.
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
Published 17.07.2021 - 09:21 by AndreasM
