Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 27.7 - misc/emu - 4.8M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 27.7 - misc/emu - 4.3M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
amigaXfer_win32.zip - 1.1.1 - comm/misc - 12M - Easy GUI for Serial file/floppy transfer - (readme)
drawing_dt.lha - 53.8 - util/dtype - 380K - Vector superclass + DR2D/SVG DataTypes - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 27.7 - misc/emu - 4.6M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
F1GP2021Carset.lha - 0.2STY - game/data - 13K - 2021 Carset for F1GP - (readme)
GoShell.lha - 3.0 - util/shell - 19K - tool for open Shell in full screen - (readme)
Lofoten.lha - - mods/8voic - 3.9M - Lofoten redone 16bit 5ch Road Rock - (readme)
Spread.lha - 1.00 - biz/spread - 41K - Spreadsheet (1988-01-30) - (readme)
dtview2.catalog.de.lha - 1.0 - gfx/show - 1K - German/Austrian catalog for DTView2. - (readme)
eurochamp.lha - 1.40 - docs/misc - 245K - Statistics: soccer Euro Champs 1960-2020 - (readme)
lemacs.i386-aros.lha - 3.6 - text/edit - 188K - Enhanced MicroEMACS - (readme)
64tass.i386-aros.lha - 1.54 r1900 - dev/cross - 968K - Cross assembler targeting the 65xx - (readme)
AmiVms.lha - - misc/emu - 3.2M - Simulates OpenVMS commands - (readme)
NDK3.2R3.lha - Release 3 - dev/misc - 7.8M - Native Developer Kit for AmigaOS 3.2 - (readme)
dsp3210.lha - 4.02 - driver/other - 284K - DSP 3210 drivers and tools - (readme)
extfatfs-53-3.i386-aros.lha - 53.3 - disk/misc - 78K - A free exFAT file system implementation - (readme)
ntfs3g-53-4.i386-aros.lha - 53.4 - disk/misc - 233K - A port of Tuxera's NTFS-3G file system - (readme)
Iconverter.lha - 0.8 - util/conv - 55K - Convert WB 1.x/MagicWB icons to NewIcon - (readme)
picasm-1-06.i386-aros.lha - 1.06 - dev/cross - 122K - PIC16F84 Assembler for the Amiga - (readme)
ReportPlus-OS4.lha - 8.21 - util/misc - 784K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
ReportPlus.lha - 8.21 - util/misc - 619K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
sonix-mos.lha - 0.40 - driver/video - 1.6M - Display/grab pictures from sonix webcams - (readme)
ViNCEd.lha - 3.102 - util/shell - 838K - ViNCEd, the CON: with ^Z & TAB Expand - (readme)
iconverter.i386-aros.lha - 0.8 - util/conv - 98K - Convert WB 1.x/MagicWB icons to NewIcon - (readme)
iconverter_os4.lha - 0.8 - util/conv - 99K - Convert WB 1.x/MagicWB icons to NewIcon - (readme)
picasm_os4.lha - 1.06 - dev/cross - 142K - PIC16F84 Assembler for the Amiga - (readme)
ReportPlusMOS.lha - 8.21 - util/misc - 734K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 17.07.2021 - 09:21 by AndreasM
