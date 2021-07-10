WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
The Secret of Monkey Island / Monkey Island - [improved] - (Lucasfilm Games) fixed music going too fast for some machines - Info
Simon The Sorcerer - [improved] - (Adventure Soft) supports italian version and can be run with ntsc option, install script updated - Info
Incredible Shrinking Sphere - [improved] - (Electric Dreams) slave doesn't need kickstart anymore, trainers added, QuitKey support on 68000 - Info
Dizzy Prince of the Yolkfolk - [improved] - (Code Masters) 68000 quitkey, uses less memory, music fixed, joypad controls added, skip intro - Info
Shadow of the Beast 3 - [improved] - (Psygnosis) joypad controls improved - Info
WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
Published 10.07.2021 - 11:57 by AndreasM
