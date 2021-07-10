The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
abcm2ps.i386-aros.lha - audio/misc - 8.4.11 - 547 KB - 06.07.2021 - Converts music tunes from ABC format to PS/SVG
crash.i386-aros.lha - development/utility - 1.1 - 44 KB - 06.07.2021 - "Safely" crashes with purpose
loschinos.lha - game/children - 3.50 - 4 MB - 06.07.2021 - This is the classic spanish games with fingers
thewidow.lha - game/misc - FinalVers - 18 MB - 06.07.2021 - Game Terror Paranormal Adventure
perciman_aros.lha - office/misc - 0.7.2 - 2 MB - 06.07.2021 - manage contact and other information
rnoarchive.i386-aros.lha - utility/archive - 1.0 - 2 MB - 06.07.2021 - Graphical archive manager.
snapit.lha - utility/misc - 1.5 - 507 KB - 06.07.2021 - Powerful MUI-based Screen Grabber
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
Published 10.07.2021 - 11:57 by AndreasM
