Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 151 was released on the July 5th.

The Amiga Future 151 was released on the July 5th.
The Amiga Future 151 was released on the July 5th.

The Amiga Future 151 was released on the July 5th.
More informations

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet

Published 10.07.2021 - 11:57 by AndreasM

Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.

In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.

Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors

Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:

Chocolate_DOOM.lha - 2.3.0.06 - game/shoot - 4.2M - Amiga port of Chocolate DOOM - (readme)
FreeSynd_RTG.lha - 0.7.5.02 - game/strat - 3.4M - Amiga port of Syndicate (FreeSynd) - (readme)
ODAMEX_RTG.lha - 0.6.4.39 - game/shoot - 19M - Amiga port of ODAMEX - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 27.6 - misc/emu - 4.7M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
DTView2.lha - 1.7 - gfx/show - 132K - Picture viewer for public screens. - (readme)
MaxReplayTest.lha - V0.9b - driver/audio - 10K - Determine Paula's max. replay rate - (readme)
Riodejaneiro.lha - &nbsp; - mods/8voic - 3.6M - True 16-bit 6ch Brazilian Samba! - (readme)
AmiVms.lha - &nbsp; - misc/emu - 3.2M - Simulates OpenVMS commands - (readme)
dsp3210.lha - 4.02 - driver/other - 284K - DSP 3210 drivers and tools - (readme)
R2Z_68k.lha - 1.6 - misc/sci - 1.6M - Test your reaction times - (readme)
R2Z_AROS_intel.lha - 1.6 - misc/sci - 1.9M - Test your reaction times - (readme)
R2Z_MorphOS.lha - 1.6 - misc/sci - 1.8M - Test your reaction times - (readme)
R2Z_OS4.lha - 1.6 - misc/sci - 2.1M - Test your reaction times - (readme)
TextPaint098.lha - 0.98k - text/edit - 40K - ANSI Screen Editor (1990-08-25) - (readme)
Textra111.lha - 1.11 - text/edit - 78K - GUI Text Editor w/ ARexx (1991-10-23) - (readme)
perciman_68k.lha - 0.7.3 - util/wb - 1.5M - manage contact and other information - (readme)
perciman_AROS.lha - 0.7.3 - util/wb - 1.7M - manage contact and other information - (readme)
perciman_MOS.lha - 0.7.3 - util/wb - 1.6M - manage contact and other information - (readme)
perciman_OS4.lha - 0.7.3 - util/wb - 2.0M - manage contact and other information - (readme)
psxport-dev.lha - 2.1 - dev/misc - 19K - PSXPort - developer kit - (readme)
psxport-src.zip - 2.1 - driver/input - 221K - PSXPort - source code - (readme)
psxport-user.lha - 2.1 - driver/input - 27K - PSXPort - user software - (readme)
ILBMdt.lha - 47.4 - util/dtype - 51K - IFF ILBM picture datatype 47.4 - (readme)
REDPILLGameCreator.lha - 0.8.12 - dev/misc - 2.1M - Game Creator with AGA support - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 27.7 - misc/emu - 4.8M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 27.7 - misc/emu - 4.3M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
amigaXfer_win32.zip - 1.1.1 - comm/misc - 12M - Easy GUI for Serial file/floppy transfer - (readme)
drawing_dt.lha - 53.8 - util/dtype - 380K - Vector superclass + DR2D/SVG DataTypes - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

