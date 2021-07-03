Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Crossfire II / XFire II - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, AmigaNG PPCâAmigaPPC (AmigaOS 4), PegasosâSam460âAmigaPPC (MorphOS), AmigaPPC (WarpOS/PowerUp), RTG - 2002
Wing Commander - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Wing Commander - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Armour-Geddon - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Jaguar XJ220 - Upload 128 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Jaguar XJ220 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Chris Wylie - Create one new artist page
Inner Demons - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Dark Obsession - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Michael Zerbo - Create one new publisher page
Michael Zerbo - Update the artist page
Severed Heads - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Visionary Interactive Editor - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Revenge II / Revenge Of The Mutant Camels II - Upload 16 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Ultimate Soccer Manager Mid Season Update - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1996
Ultimate Soccer Manager Mid Season Update - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1996
Spell! - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS
Spell! - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS
Mega Collection - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS
Mega Collection - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS
Mega Collection - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS
Shapes and Colours - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Shapes and Colours - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Read Right Away: Reading Pack 1 - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Read Right Away: Reading Pack 1 - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Hooray for Henrietta - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Hooray for Henrietta - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Football Masters Version 5 96/97 Season - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1996
Football Masters Version 5 96/97 Season - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1996
Football Masters Version 5 96/97 Season - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1996
Cricket Masters 2 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Cricket Masters 2 - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Cricket Masters 2 - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
ADI French: 11/12 Years - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
ADI French: 11/12 Years - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Magic Maths - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Magic Maths - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ultimate Soccer Manager Data Disks - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Ultimate Soccer Manager Mid Season Update - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Ultimate Soccer Manager Mid Season Update - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Wacko Jr. In WonderLand - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS
Wacko Jr. In WonderLand - Upload 5 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS
Mutation Gold Compilation: Limited Collectors Edition - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - AmigaCD, CD32 - 1998
Mutation Gold Compilation: Limited Collectors Edition - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - AmigaCD, CD32 - 1998
Fred / Sir Fred: The Legend - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1989
Fred / Sir Fred: The Legend - Upload 3 Game map pictures - OCS - 1989
Spell! - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
Database Publications - Create one new publisher page
Summer Olympiad - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Space Vegetables - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Ninja Rabbits - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Demon Blue - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Winter Supersports 92 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Mega Collection - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Mega Collection - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 151 will be released on the 5th July.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 03.07.2021 - 10:12 by AndreasM
Back to previous page