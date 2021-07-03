Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
MMULib.lha - 46.22 - util/libs - 733K - Library to ctrl the MC68K MMUs - (readme)
Mu680x0Libs.lha - 46.7 - util/sys - 379K - MuLib aware 680x0 libraries - (readme)
MuMin.lha - 46.22 - util/libs - 68K - Minimal MuLib archive for redistribution - (readme)
REDPILLGameCreator.lha - 0.8.11 - dev/misc - 2.1M - Game Creator with AGA support - (readme)
D1X_Rebirth_RTG.lha - 0.58.1.008 - game/shoot - 2.5M - Amiga port of Descent (DXX-Rebirth) - (readme)
ViNCEd.lha - 3.101 - util/shell - 837K - ViNCEd, the CON: with ^Z & TAB Expand - (readme)
crash.i386-aros.lha - 1.1 - dev/debug - 44K - "Safely" crashes with purpose - (readme)
F1GP2021Carset.lha - 0.2STY - game/data - 13K - 2021 Carset for F1GP - (readme)
DiskMimic.lha - 1.0 - disk/misc - 97K - Mount disk image files e.g., ADFs. - (readme)
abcm2ps.i386-aros.lha - 8.14.11 - mus/misc - 547K - Convert music from ABC format to PS/SVG - (readme)
abcm2ps.lha - 8.14.11 - mus/misc - 554K - Convert music tunes from ABC to PS/SVG - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 27.6 - misc/emu - 4.8M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 27.6 - misc/emu - 4.3M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
SampleZ.lha - V0.15alpha - mus/edit - 133K - 16Bit HD-Edit Sample Editor - (readme)
AmiVms.lha - - misc/emu - 3.2M - Simulates OpenVMS commands - (readme)
Chocolate_DOOM.lha - 2.3.0.06 - game/shoot - 4.2M - Amiga port of Chocolate DOOM - (readme)
FreeSynd_RTG.lha - 0.7.5.02 - game/strat - 3.4M - Amiga port of Syndicate (FreeSynd) - (readme)
ODAMEX_RTG.lha - 0.6.4.39 - game/shoot - 19M - Amiga port of ODAMEX - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 151 will be released on the 5th July.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 03.07.2021 - 10:12 by AndreasM
Back to previous page