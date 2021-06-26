Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Starglider 2 Amiga Joker SH~ - 24.06.2021
Dragon Quest Monsters Video Games 5/2000 - 24.06.2021
ECW Hardcore Revolution (GBC) Video Games 5/2000 - 24.06.2021
Top Gear Pocket 2 Video Games 5/2000 - 24.06.2021
International Track & Field: Summer Games (GBC) Video Games 5/2000 - 24.06.2021
Janosch: Das große Panama Spiel Video Games 5/2000 - 24.06.2021
Swing Video Games 5/2000 - 24.06.2021
Bomberman Quest Video Games 2/2000 - 24.06.2021
Catwoman Video Games 2/2000 - 24.06.2021
Turok: Rage Wars Video Games 2/2000 - 24.06.2021
Ms. Pac-Man: Special Color Edition Video Games 2/2000 - 24.06.2021
Chessmaster (GBC) Video Games 2/2000 - 24.06.2021
Gex 3: Deep Pocket Gecko Video Games 2/2000 - 24.06.2021
Anstoss 4: Der Fußballmanager - International PC Games 2/2003 - 20.06.2021
Sim City 4 PC Games 2/2003 - 20.06.2021
Deja Vu I + II Video Games 1/2000 - 20.06.2021
GTA Video Games 1/2000 - 20.06.2021
Jim Henson's Muppets Video Games 1/2000 - 20.06.2021
Mr. Nutz Video Games 1/2000 - 20.06.2021
Earthworm Jim: Menace 2 the Galaxy Video Games 1/2000 - 20.06.2021
Rugrats: Die Zeitreise Video Games 1/2000 - 20.06.2021
Shattered Union PC Games 12/2005 - 20.06.2021
Elisabeth I. PC Games 8/96 - 20.06.2021
Wizardry Gold PC Games 8/96 - 20.06.2021
Deathkeep PC Games 8/96 - 20.06.2021
Space Dude PC Games 8/96 - 20.06.2021
Retro Gamer (deutsch) SH 1/2021 - 19.06.2021
Editorial Amiga Joker 7/91 - 19.06.2021
Editorial Amiga Joker 9/91 - 19.06.2021
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
