Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Ultimate Soccer Manager Mid Season Update - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1996
Ultimate Soccer Manager Mid Season Update - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1996
Spell! - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS
Spell! - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS
Mega Collection - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS
Mega Collection - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS
Mega Collection - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS
Shapes and Colours - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Shapes and Colours - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Read Right Away: Reading Pack 1 - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Read Right Away: Reading Pack 1 - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Hooray for Henrietta - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Hooray for Henrietta - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Football Masters Version 5 96/97 Season - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1996
Football Masters Version 5 96/97 Season - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1996
Football Masters Version 5 96/97 Season - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1996
Cricket Masters 2 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Cricket Masters 2 - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Cricket Masters 2 - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
ADI French: 11/12 Years - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
ADI French: 11/12 Years - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Magic Maths - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Magic Maths - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ultimate Soccer Manager Data Disks - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Ultimate Soccer Manager Mid Season Update - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Ultimate Soccer Manager Mid Season Update - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Wacko Jr. In WonderLand - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS
Wacko Jr. In WonderLand - Upload 5 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS
Mutation Gold Compilation: Limited Collectors Edition - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - AmigaCD, CD32 - 1998
Mutation Gold Compilation: Limited Collectors Edition - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - AmigaCD, CD32 - 1998
Fred / Sir Fred: The Legend - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1989
Fred / Sir Fred: The Legend - Upload 3 Game map pictures - OCS - 1989
Spell! - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
Database Publications - Create one new publisher page
Summer Olympiad - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Space Vegetables - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Ninja Rabbits - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Demon Blue - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Winter Supersports 92 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Mega Collection - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Mega Collection - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
Space Vegetables - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Villa Crespo Software - Create one new developer page
Shapes and Colours - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Shapes and Colours - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Read Right Away: Reading Pack 1 - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Read Right Away: Reading Pack 1 - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
H.S. Software - Create one new publisher page
David MacLachlan - Create one new artist page
Paul James - Create one new artist page
Magic Maths - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
David Lusby - Create one new artist page
Hooray for Henrietta - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Hooray for Henrietta - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Professional Football Masters / Football Masters Version 5 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Football Masters Version 5 96/97 Season - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Robert Stevenson - Create one new artist page
Simon Radler - Create one new artist page
Nick Stevens - Create one new artist page
Football Masters Version 5 96/97 Season - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Revenge II / Revenge Of The Mutant Camels II - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Revenge II / Revenge Of The Mutant Camels II - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Revenge II / Revenge Of The Mutant Camels II - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Blork - Upload 1 Game map picture - ECS, OCS
Cricket Masters - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Cricket Masters 2 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Cricket Masters 2 - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
ADI French: 11/12 Years - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
ADI French: 11/12 Years - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Magician's Dungeon - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Darkseed / Dark Seed - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Darkseed / Dark Seed - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Magician's Dungeon - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Magician's Dungeon - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Mystic Plain Software - Update the publisher page
Michael Raybaud (Mike Raybaud) - Update the artist page
Magician's Dungeon - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
Magician's Dungeon - Upload 20 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
Magician's Dungeon - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 26.06.2021 - 11:05 by AndreasM
