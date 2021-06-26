Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
D1X_Rebirth_RTG.lha - 0.58.1.007 - game/shoot - 2.5M - Amiga port of Descent (DXX-Rebirth) - (readme)
IconLib_46.4.lha - 46.4.545 - util/libs - 1.1M - free icon.library in optimized ASM code - (readme)
ppm2bbc.lha - - gfx/pbm - 31K - 24-bit PPM6 into BBC Micro screendumps - (readme)
TRSaferPtch.lha - 2.13 - dev/debug - 24K - Safer Setfunctions Debug/Control Tools - (readme)
dsp3210.lha - 3.00 - driver/other - 273K - DSP 3210 drivers and tools - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 27.5 - misc/emu - 4.8M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 27.5 - misc/emu - 4.3M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
wla_dx_v10.0.lha - 10.0 - dev/cross - 4.5M - 8-bit CPU Cross Macro Assembler Package - (readme)
TIKY.lha - - mods/8voic - 261K - TIKY 6ch Synth Pop by HKvalhe - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 27.5 - misc/emu - 4.7M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiVms.lha - - misc/emu - 3.2M - Simulates OpenVMS commands - (readme)
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 26.06.2021
