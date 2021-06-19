Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Rayxanber III Mega Fun 8/92 - 17.06.2021
Soldier Blade Mega Fun 8/92 - 17.06.2021
RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 PC Games 12/2002 - 17.06.2021
Aliens versus Predator 2 PC Games 12/2001 - 17.06.2021
Chaser PC Games 6/2003 - 17.06.2021
Devastation PC Games 6/2003 - 17.06.2021
Stirb Langsam: Nakatomi Plaza PC Games 6/2002 - 17.06.2021
Red Faction PC Games 10/2001 - 17.06.2021
Red Faction II PC Games 6/2003 - 17.06.2021
Cover: Dragon Riders: Chronicles of Pern - 12.06.2021
Cover: Koronis Rift - 12.06.2021
Cover: Mystic Midway: Phantom Express - 12.06.2021
Cover: Sacred - 12.06.2021
Cover: Scud - 12.06.2021
Cover: Shadowrun - 12.06.2021
Cover: Shenmue II - 12.06.2021
Cover: Space Ace - 12.06.2021
Cover: Steel Machine - 12.06.2021
Cover: Ultimate Soccer - 12.06.2021
Space Job ASM 1/94 - 11.06.2021
Pinball Dreams Video Games 3/95 - 11.06.2021
Pinball Fantasies Video Games 2/95 - 11.06.2021
Pocky & Rocky 2 Video Games 3/95 - 11.06.2021
Lufia II: Rise of the Sinistrals Man!ac 10/96 - 11.06.2021
Langrisser IV Man!ac 10/97 - 11.06.2021
Dragon's Lair 3D: Return to the Lair Man!ac 5/2004 - 11.06.2021
Pokemon Channel Man!ac 5/2004 - 11.06.2021
Hyper Street Fighter II: The Anniversary Edition Man!ac 5/2004 - 11.06.2021
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
