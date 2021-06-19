Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Magician's Dungeon - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Darkseed / Dark Seed - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Darkseed / Dark Seed - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Magician's Dungeon - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Magician's Dungeon - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Mystic Plain Software - Update the publisher page
Michael Raybaud (Mike Raybaud) - Update the artist page
Magician's Dungeon - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
Magician's Dungeon - Upload 20 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
Magician's Dungeon - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Magician's Dungeon - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - OCS - 1987
Mystic Plain Software - Create one new publisher page
Magician's Dungeon - Create one new game page - OCS - 1987
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 19.06.2021 - 08:57 by AndreasM
