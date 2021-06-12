 

 

 

Anonymous




Register
Login
News Portal
Magazin Member
Everywhere

Amiga Future

Info
Magazines
Article Database
Merchandising
Shop
Downloads

Community

Forum
Gallery
Calendar
Post calender event

Knowledge

Amiga Software
Amiga Cheats
Amiga FAQ
Forum FAQ
Link Collection

Service

Jobs
Webmaster
Advertisement
Contact/Impress
Privacy

Search




Advanced search

Unanswered topics
Active topics

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 150 was released on the May 4th.

The Amiga Future 150 was released on the May 4th.
The Amiga Future 150 was released on the May 4th.

The Amiga Future 150 was released on the May 4th.
More informations

Social Media

Twitter Amigafuture Facebook Amigafuture RSS-Feed [german] Amigafuture RSS-Feed [english] Instagram YouTube

Advertisement

Amazon

Partnerlinks

APC&TCP
Amazon
Amiga Portal
CygnusED
DigiBooster
oxpus
PSB.onpage
Roadshow
RESHOOT R
Tippe New Media
Vesalia
Warsow Arena
www.oookwv.de
8-Bit-Nirvana

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page

Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet

Published 12.06.2021 - 09:31 by AndreasM

Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.

In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.

Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors

Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:

AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 27.3 - misc/emu - 4.6M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
COP.lha - 1.101 - dev/debug - 165K - Low Level Debugger - (readme)
MCE-OS4.lha - 12.9 - game/edit - 3.6M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
MCE.lha - 12.9 - game/edit - 3.1M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
SolarSystemCalculator.lha - &nbsp; - misc/sci - 36K - Solar System Calculator - (readme)
ZXLive.lha - 0.53 - misc/emu - 110K - ZX-Spectrum 48/128k/Pentagon128 Emulator - (readme)
CloudDav_1.31.lha - 1.31 - comm/net - 1.7M - A WebDav/CardDav/CalDav client - (readme)
MCE-MOS.lha - 12.9 - game/edit - 3.3M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
KONEY_MECHMICROBES.lha - 1.0 - demo/sound - 362K - KONEY: MECHMICROBES Hardcore Music intro - (readme)
Lofoten.lha - &nbsp; - mods/8voic - 2.0M - Lofoten 8ch Synth by HKvalhe - (readme)
AmiDuke_RTG.lha - 1.0.26 - game/shoot - 938K - Amiga port of Duke Nukem 3D - (readme)
DOSBox_RTG.lha - 0.74.024 - misc/emu - 1.5M - Amiga port of DOSBox - (readme)
EXULT_RTG.lha - 1.4.9.026 - game/role - 49M - Amiga port of Ultima 7 (EXULT) - (readme)
ODAMEX_RTG.lha - 0.6.4.38 - game/shoot - 19M - Amiga port of ODAMEX - (readme)
OpenDUNE_RTG.lha - 0.9.019 - game/strat - 276K - Amiga port of Dune 2 (OpenDUNE) - (readme)
REDPILLGameCreator.lha - 0.8.10 - dev/misc - 2.1M - Game Creator with AGA support - (readme)
TDir2Guide.lha - 1.5 - util/cli - 11K - Create AGuide from text dir scan - (readme)
ALS.lha - 1.94 - dev/amos - 546K - AMOS Layers System - (readme)
D1X_Rebirth_RTG.lha - 0.58.1.006 - game/shoot - 2.5M - Amiga port of Descent (DXX-Rebirth) - (readme)
dintwm.lha - 0.4 - util/wb - 26K - Dynamic Intuition Window Manager - (readme)
dsp3210.lha - 2.00 - driver/other - 95K - DSP 3210 drivers and tools - (readme)
RNOArchive.lha - 1.0 - util/arc - 1.7M - Graphical archive manager - (readme)
RNOArchive_68k.lha - 1.0 - util/arc - 1.5M - Graphical archive manager - (readme)
RNOArchive_AROS.lha - 1.0 - util/arc - 1.8M - Graphical archive manager - (readme)
RNOArchive_OS4.lha - 1.0 - util/arc - 2.1M - Graphical archive manager - (readme)
Crockettstheme.lha - &nbsp; - mods/misc - 250K - 4ch Crockett's Theme Corrected - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page