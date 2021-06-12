Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 27.3 - misc/emu - 4.6M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
COP.lha - 1.101 - dev/debug - 165K - Low Level Debugger - (readme)
MCE-OS4.lha - 12.9 - game/edit - 3.6M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
MCE.lha - 12.9 - game/edit - 3.1M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
SolarSystemCalculator.lha - - misc/sci - 36K - Solar System Calculator - (readme)
ZXLive.lha - 0.53 - misc/emu - 110K - ZX-Spectrum 48/128k/Pentagon128 Emulator - (readme)
CloudDav_1.31.lha - 1.31 - comm/net - 1.7M - A WebDav/CardDav/CalDav client - (readme)
MCE-MOS.lha - 12.9 - game/edit - 3.3M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
KONEY_MECHMICROBES.lha - 1.0 - demo/sound - 362K - KONEY: MECHMICROBES Hardcore Music intro - (readme)
Lofoten.lha - - mods/8voic - 2.0M - Lofoten 8ch Synth by HKvalhe - (readme)
AmiDuke_RTG.lha - 1.0.26 - game/shoot - 938K - Amiga port of Duke Nukem 3D - (readme)
DOSBox_RTG.lha - 0.74.024 - misc/emu - 1.5M - Amiga port of DOSBox - (readme)
EXULT_RTG.lha - 1.4.9.026 - game/role - 49M - Amiga port of Ultima 7 (EXULT) - (readme)
ODAMEX_RTG.lha - 0.6.4.38 - game/shoot - 19M - Amiga port of ODAMEX - (readme)
OpenDUNE_RTG.lha - 0.9.019 - game/strat - 276K - Amiga port of Dune 2 (OpenDUNE) - (readme)
REDPILLGameCreator.lha - 0.8.10 - dev/misc - 2.1M - Game Creator with AGA support - (readme)
TDir2Guide.lha - 1.5 - util/cli - 11K - Create AGuide from text dir scan - (readme)
ALS.lha - 1.94 - dev/amos - 546K - AMOS Layers System - (readme)
D1X_Rebirth_RTG.lha - 0.58.1.006 - game/shoot - 2.5M - Amiga port of Descent (DXX-Rebirth) - (readme)
dintwm.lha - 0.4 - util/wb - 26K - Dynamic Intuition Window Manager - (readme)
dsp3210.lha - 2.00 - driver/other - 95K - DSP 3210 drivers and tools - (readme)
RNOArchive.lha - 1.0 - util/arc - 1.7M - Graphical archive manager - (readme)
RNOArchive_68k.lha - 1.0 - util/arc - 1.5M - Graphical archive manager - (readme)
RNOArchive_AROS.lha - 1.0 - util/arc - 1.8M - Graphical archive manager - (readme)
RNOArchive_OS4.lha - 1.0 - util/arc - 2.1M - Graphical archive manager - (readme)
Crockettstheme.lha - - mods/misc - 250K - 4ch Crockett's Theme Corrected - (readme)
