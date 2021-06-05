Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
anaiis.lha - 1.21 - driver/other - 275K - ANAIIS USB Stack Release 1.21 - (readme)
BootWB1x.lha - 3.7.1 - disk/misc - 17K - Minimal boot into Workbench 1.0-3.1 - (readme)
Crockettstheme.lha - - mods/misc - 250K - Crockett's Theme 4ch by HKvalhe - (readme)
Sensei.lha - 1.5 - driver/other - 34K - Displays I2C Sensor information on WB - (readme)
ViNCEd.lha - 3.99 - util/shell - 836K - ViNCEd, the CON: with ^Z & TAB Expand - (readme)
VP-QuickFix.lha - 1.5n - util/wb - 513K - VisualPrefs quick fix for AmigaOS 3.2 - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 27.3 - misc/emu - 4.8M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 27.3 - misc/emu - 4.3M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiDuke_RTG.lha - 1.0.23 - game/shoot - 938K - Amiga port of Duke Nukem 3D - (readme)
AmigaOS_3.2-FAQ.txt - 47.2 - docs/help - 153K - Frequently Asked Questions for AmigaOS 3.2 - (readme)
anaiis_boot.lha - 1.21 - driver/other - 240K - ANAIIS USB Boot disk Release 1.21 - (readme)
DOSBox_RTG.lha - 0.74.022 - misc/emu - 1.5M - Amiga port of DOSBox - (readme)
ODAMEX_RTG.lha - 0.6.4.36 - game/shoot - 19M - Amiga port of ODAMEX - (readme)
OpenDUNE_RTG.lha - 0.9.017 - game/strat - 276K - Amiga port of Dune 2 (OpenDUNE) - (readme)
RAChoice.lha - 1.1 - util/cli - 230K - RAChoice, a RequestChoice replacement - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 27.3 - misc/emu - 4.6M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
COP.lha - 1.101 - dev/debug - 165K - Low Level Debugger - (readme)
MCE-OS4.lha - 12.9 - game/edit - 3.6M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
MCE.lha - 12.9 - game/edit - 3.1M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
SolarSystemCalculator.lha - - misc/sci - 36K - Solar System Calculator - (readme)
ZXLive.lha - 0.53 - misc/emu - 110K - ZX-Spectrum 48/128k/Pentagon128 Emulator - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 05.06.2021 - 10:45 by AndreasM
