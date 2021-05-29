WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Dimo's Quest - [fixed] - (Infernal Bytes/Boeder Software) keyboard handler corrected - Info
Battletoads - [updated] - (Mindscape) renamed to Battletoads - Info
Zyconix - [improved] - (Accolade) supports original release, loads and saves high scores - Info
Garfield - [improved] - Big, Fat, Hairy Deal</a> - (The Edge) uses less chip memory, 68000 quitkey - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/Garfield.html]Info
Hero Quest - [fixed] - (Gremlin) saving character doesn't crash anymore when no expansion disk is available - Info
Dimo's Quest - [improved] - (Infernal Bytes/Boeder Software) uses less chip memory, new install script - Info
Atomic Robo-Kid - [improved] - (Activision) in-game cheat can be enabled with CUSTOM1, support for second fire button (weapon selection), 68000 quitkey support - Info
Insects in Space - [updated] - (Hewson) patch reworked, RawDIC imager, 68000 quitkey support, support for second fire button, source code included - Info
Antago - [fixed] - (Art of Dreams) DMA wait and audio volume patched in intro, game doesn't lock after a party - Info
