Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
A-EON http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1639913 (Documentation/X5000) 1 MB / May 27 2021
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1639911 (Misc) 739 KB / May 27 2021
J.C. Herran Martin http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1639910 (Misc) 1 MB / May 27 2021
Henes & Piru http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1639447 (Communication) 1 MB / May 25 2021
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1639433 (Emulation) 4 MB / May 25 2021
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1638835 (Games/Platform) 1 MB / May 24 2021
Many developpers http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1604178 (Chrysalis) 1017 MB / May 23 2021
Marcus Sackrow http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1638549 (Development/FreePascal) 54 MB / May 23 2021
Cool_amigaN & jPV^RNO http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1638462 (Games/Sport) 106 MB / May 22 2021
J.C. Herran Martin http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1638274 (Network/Wifi) 1 MB / May 22 2021
Published 29.05.2021 - 12:51 by AndreasM
