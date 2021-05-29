 

 

 

Last Magazine

Image
Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Neue HOL Uploads

Published 29.05.2021 - 12:51 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Final Four College Basketball - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1986
Final Four College Basketball - Update the game page - OCS - 1986
MicroLeague Wrestling (1990 Version) - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
MicroLeague Sports - Update the artist page
MicroLeague Wrestling (1990 Version) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
MicroLeague Sports - Create one new artist page
BasketBall: The Pro Game - Update the game page - OCS - 1986
Final Four College Basketball - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1986
Final Four College Basketball - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Extreme Violence - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Final Four College Basketball - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1986
Final Four College Basketball - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1986
Great Britain Scenery Collection (Flight Simulator II & Jet) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Final Four College Basketball - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Final Four College Basketball - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1986
Final Four College Basketball - Upload 5 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1986
Insects In Space - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1991
BasketBall: The Pro Game - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
BasketBall: The Pro Game - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1986
Insects In Space - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1991
Final Four College Basketball - Upload 0 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1986
Final Four College Basketball - Create one new game page - OCS - 1986
Discovery: Spell Version - Update the cheatcode - OCS - 1988
Discovery: Spell Version - Create one new cheatcode - OCS - 1988
Paramax - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1992
Pro Boxing Simulator - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1991
BasketBall: The Pro Game - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1986
BasketBall: The Pro Game - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1986
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

