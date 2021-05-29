The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
fpc-3.2.2-arm-aros.lha - development/language - 3.2.2 - 54 MB - 23.05.2021 - FreePascal for arm-aros ABIv0
videoslotmachine.lha - game/board - 1.00 - 3 MB - 23.05.2021 - A slot video game
casablanca.lha - graphics/icon - - 43 KB - 23.05.2021 - MacroSystem Casablanca GlowIcons
fonttester.lha - graphics/misc - 1.10 - 2 MB - 23.05.2021 - test the fonts installed in your system
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
Published 29.05.2021 - 12:47 by AndreasM
