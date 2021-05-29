 

 

 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 150 was released on the May 4th.

More informations

Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet

Published 29.05.2021 - 12:51 by AndreasM

Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.

In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.

Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors

Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:

jfsw.lha - 1.1 - game/shoot - 1.6M - Shadow Warrior - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 27.2 - misc/emu - 4.8M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 27.2 - misc/emu - 4.3M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
fpc-3.2.2-arm-aros.lha - 3.2.2 - dev/lang - 54M - FreePascal for arm AROS ABIv0 - (readme)
fpc-3.2.2-i386-aros.lha - 3.2.2 - dev/lang - 53M - FreePascal for i386 AROS ABIv0 - (readme)
fpc-3.2.2-m68k-amiga.lha - 3.2.2 - dev/lang - 38M - FreePascal for AmigaOS 3.x - (readme)
fpc-3.2.2-ppc-amiga.lha - 3.2.2 - dev/lang - 55M - FreePascal for AmigaOS 4.x - (readme)
fpc-3.2.2-ppc-morphos.lha - 3.2.2 - dev/lang - 55M - FreePascal for MorphOS - (readme)
spod.lha - 1.01 - game/actio - 317K - Spaceship vs Asteroids Game (+ source) - (readme)
Bonzai.lha - &nbsp; - mods/8voic - 141K - Bonzai 8ch Japanese Pop Ballad - (readme)
Club82.lha - &nbsp; - mods/misc - 70K - Club 82 4ch Synth Disco by HKvalhe - (readme)
COP.lha - 1.100 - dev/debug - 165K - Low Level Debugger - (readme)
EjectADF.lha - 1.0 - util/wb - 3K - Add Eject commmand to OS 3.2 Tools menu - (readme)
pcexhumed.lha - 1.1 - game/shoot - 604K - Exhumed / Powerslave - (readme)
StartinOver.lha - &nbsp; - mods/misc - 73K - Startin All Over 4ch Soft Rock - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 27.2 - misc/emu - 4.6M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
F1GP2021Carset.lha - 0.2MON - game/data - 6K - 2021 Carset for F1GP - (readme)
ReportPlus-OS4.lha - 8.2 - util/misc - 783K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
ReportPlus.lha - 8.2 - util/misc - 618K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
FlashMandelNG_OS4.lha - 3.6 - gfx/fract - 17M - Mandelbrot & Julia fractals AOS4 - (readme)
MCE-OS4.lha - 12.8 - game/edit - 3.6M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
MCE.lha - 12.8 - game/edit - 3.1M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
ReportPlusMOS.lha - 8.2 - util/misc - 739K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
AmIRC_DE.lha - 4.43 - comm/irc - 16K - New German catalog for AmIRC - (readme)
MCE-MOS.lha - 12.8 - game/edit - 3.3M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

