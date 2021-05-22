WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Antago - [fixed] - (Art of Dreams) DMA wait and audio volume patched in intro, game doesn't lock after a party - Info
Purple Saturn Day - [improved] - (Exxos) supports another version, protection better removed, uses less chip memory, 68000 quitkey, manual added, new install script - Info
Lost Patrol - [fixed] - (Ocean) handle second protection in NTSC release - Info
Knightmare - [improved] - (Mindscape) 68000 quitkey fixed, manual added - Info
Germ Crazy - [new] - (Electronic Zoo) done by CFou! - Info
Blinkys Scary School - [improved] - (Zeppelin Games) required chip memory reduced to 512k, decruncher fixed to avoid accessing memory outside the 512k chip memory boundary, keyboard routine rewritten, 68000 quitkey support, WHDLoad v17+ features used, source code included - Info - Image
Black Dawn Rebirth - [updated] - (Doublesided Games) video switch fixed, icon updated - Info
Battle Toads - [improved] - (Mindscape) less chip memory used, trainer added, 68000 quitkey, new icon and install script - Info
Inviyya demo - [fixed] - (Tigerskunk) address error fixed on 68000 - Info - Image
Carrier Command - [improved] - (Realtime Games/Rainbird) supports another version - Info
Race Drivin' - [improved] - (Domark) keyboard problem fixed - Info
Race Drivin' - [improved] - (Domark) install reworked, new install script, DMA waits in replayer fixed, 68000 quitkey support, some more blitter waits added, WHDLoad v17+ features used, source code included - Info
Voodoo Nightmare - [improved] - (Palace Software) 68000 quitkey, 2nd button/joypad support added, new install script - Info
Temple of the Enlightened Souls - [improved] - (Softsell/Dynamic) title screen delay added - Info
Switchblade 2 - [improved] - (Gremlin) blitwaits can be disabled, joypad fixes - Info
Return of the Jedi - [improved] - (Domark) kickemu used, 68000 quitkey, new icon and install script - Info
Prison - [improved] - (Krisalis/Actionware) 68000 quitkey, new install script - Info
P.O.W. - [improved] - (Actionware) title music fixed, 68000 quitkey, new install script - Info
Lombard RAC Rally - [improved] - (Red Rat/Mandarin Software) supports more versions, trainer added, new install script - Info
Body Blows - [fixed] - (Team 17) access faults removed - Info
Black Dawn Rebirth - [new] - (Doublesided Games) done by JOTD - Info
Alien Fish Finger - [improved] - (Skull Army/Davis J. Cruickshank) supports another version, trainer added, new install script - Info
Pro Boxing Simulator - [improved] - (Code Masters/Optimus Software) delay for boxer status screens added, trainer added, high score load/save added, 68000 quitkey support, WHDLoad v17+ features used (config), new install script - Info
Brides of Dracula - [improved] - (Gonzo Games) new RawDIC imager, 68000 quitkey support, delay for title picture added, WHDLoad v17+ features used - Info
Fraction Action - [improved] - (Unicorn Software) copperlist problem fixed, black screen problem (title pictures) fixed - Info
News URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News Source: WHDLoad
News Source URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 150 was released on the May 4th.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Abo/Subscription
Abo-Aktion für mehr Seiten - subscription campaign for more pages
Benötigte Abos für 4 zusätzliche Seiten:
Subscriptions are still required for 4 additional pages:
14
http://150.amigafuture.de
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
Published 22.05.2021 - 10:55 by AndreasM
Back to previous page