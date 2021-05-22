 

 

 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 150 was released on the May 4th.

The Amiga Future 150 was released on the May 4th.
The Amiga Future 150 was released on the May 4th.

The Amiga Future 150 was released on the May 4th.
More informations

WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online

Published 22.05.2021 - 10:55 by AndreasM

WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.

Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.

Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.

Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:

Antago - [fixed] - (Art of Dreams) DMA wait and audio volume patched in intro, game doesn't lock after a party - Info
Purple Saturn Day - [improved] - (Exxos) supports another version, protection better removed, uses less chip memory, 68000 quitkey, manual added, new install script - Info
Lost Patrol - [fixed] - (Ocean) handle second protection in NTSC release - Info
Knightmare - [improved] - (Mindscape) 68000 quitkey fixed, manual added - Info
Germ Crazy - [new] - (Electronic Zoo) done by CFou! - Info
Blinkys Scary School - [improved] - (Zeppelin Games) required chip memory reduced to 512k, decruncher fixed to avoid accessing memory outside the 512k chip memory boundary, keyboard routine rewritten, 68000 quitkey support, WHDLoad v17+ features used, source code included - Info - Image
Black Dawn Rebirth - [updated] - (Doublesided Games) video switch fixed, icon updated - Info
Battle Toads - [improved] - (Mindscape) less chip memory used, trainer added, 68000 quitkey, new icon and install script - Info
Inviyya demo - [fixed] - (Tigerskunk) address error fixed on 68000 - Info - Image
Carrier Command - [improved] - (Realtime Games/Rainbird) supports another version - Info
Race Drivin' - [improved] - (Domark) keyboard problem fixed - Info
Race Drivin' - [improved] - (Domark) install reworked, new install script, DMA waits in replayer fixed, 68000 quitkey support, some more blitter waits added, WHDLoad v17+ features used, source code included - Info
Voodoo Nightmare - [improved] - (Palace Software) 68000 quitkey, 2nd button/joypad support added, new install script - Info
Temple of the Enlightened Souls - [improved] - (Softsell/Dynamic) title screen delay added - Info
Switchblade 2 - [improved] - (Gremlin) blitwaits can be disabled, joypad fixes - Info
Return of the Jedi - [improved] - (Domark) kickemu used, 68000 quitkey, new icon and install script - Info
Prison - [improved] - (Krisalis/Actionware) 68000 quitkey, new install script - Info
P.O.W. - [improved] - (Actionware) title music fixed, 68000 quitkey, new install script - Info
Lombard RAC Rally - [improved] - (Red Rat/Mandarin Software) supports more versions, trainer added, new install script - Info
Body Blows - [fixed] - (Team 17) access faults removed - Info
Black Dawn Rebirth - [new] - (Doublesided Games) done by JOTD - Info
Alien Fish Finger - [improved] - (Skull Army/Davis J. Cruickshank) supports another version, trainer added, new install script - Info
Pro Boxing Simulator - [improved] - (Code Masters/Optimus Software) delay for boxer status screens added, trainer added, high score load/save added, 68000 quitkey support, WHDLoad v17+ features used (config), new install script - Info
Brides of Dracula - [improved] - (Gonzo Games) new RawDIC imager, 68000 quitkey support, delay for title picture added, WHDLoad v17+ features used - Info
Fraction Action - [improved] - (Unicorn Software) copperlist problem fixed, black screen problem (title pictures) fixed - Info
News URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News Source: WHDLoad
News Source URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

