Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
oo.lha - development/library - 1.13 - 1 MB - 21.05.2021 - Bring easier programming to C and AmigaOS
amiarcadia.lha - emulation/gamesystem - 27.1 - 5 MB - 14.05.2021 - Signetics-based machines emulator
donkeykong.lha - game/misc - 1.77 - 4 MB - 19.05.2021 - LCD game conversion
fireattack.lha - game/misc - 1.1 - 4 MB - 19.05.2021 - LCD game conversion
runaway.lha - game/misc - 1.25 - 3 MB - 19.05.2021 - LCD game conversion
mediavault.lha - network/misc - 1.1.1 - 369 KB - 15.05.2021 - Discover online radio stations
a-ftp_server.lha - network/server/ftp - 1.96 - 2 MB - 15.05.2021 - FTP Server for AmigaOS4
fonttester.lha - utility/text - 1.10 - 2 MB - 17.05.2021 - Tool to test the fonts installed in the system
amiupdate_ita.lha - utility/workbench - 2.48 - 47 KB - 18.05.2021 - Italian catalog files for AmiUpdate
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 150 was released on the May 4th.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Abo/Subscription
Abo-Aktion für mehr Seiten - subscription campaign for more pages
Benötigte Abos für 4 zusätzliche Seiten:
Subscriptions are still required for 4 additional pages:
14
http://150.amigafuture.de
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 22.05.2021 - 10:55 by AndreasM
Back to previous page