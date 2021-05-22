Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Various, Ilkka Lehtoranta http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1637853 (System/Library/Misc) 254 KB / May 20 2021
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1637831 (Games/Strategy) 45 MB / May 20 2021
J.C. Herran Martin http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1637829 (Office/Show) 1 MB / May 20 2021
Cowcat http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1637649 (Games/Shoot+3D) 3 MB / May 19 2021
Anbjorn Myren http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1637548 (Games/Misc) 2 MB / May 19 2021
Anbjorn Myren http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1637549 (Games/Misc) 3 MB / May 19 2021
Anbjorn Myren http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1637550 (Games/Misc) 3 MB / May 19 2021
BeWorld, BSzili and Itix http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1613254 (Development/Library) 17 MB / May 18 2021
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1636827 (Emulation) 690 KB / May 17 2021
Klaas Hermans, Chrisian Rosentreter and others http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1636825 (Text/Edit) 575 KB / May 17 2021
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1636826 (Emulation) 4 MB / May 17 2021
Carsten Siegner http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1636824 (Network/Streaming) 1 MB / May 17 2021
Epic Interactive http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1636131 (Games/Strategy) 14 MB / May 16 2021
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1635805 (Games/Shoot+3D) 1 MB / May 14 2021
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
