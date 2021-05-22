 

 

 

The Amiga Future 150 was released on the May 4th.

Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 22.05.2021 - 10:55 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Artikel: Der Weg der Gewalt Man!ac 11/2002 - 21.05.2021
Dragon View Man!ac 2/95 - 14.05.2021
Ultima: The Black Gate Man!ac 2/95 - 14.05.2021
Star Wars: Rogue Squadron III - Rebel Strike Man!ac 12/2003 - 14.05.2021
Star Wars: Rogue Squadron II - Rogue Leader Man!ac 1/2002 - 14.05.2021
Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance Man!ac 1/2002 - 14.05.2021
Shenmue II Man!ac 1/2002 - 14.05.2021
PCC Magazin Nr. 40 - 14.05.2021
PCC Magazin Nr. 41 - 14.05.2021
PCC Magazin Nr. 42 - 14.05.2021
PCC Magazin Nr. 43 - 14.05.2021
