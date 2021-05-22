 

 

 

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Neue HOL Uploads

Published 22.05.2021 - 10:55 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

BasketBall: The Pro Game - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
BasketBall: The Pro Game - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
BasketBall: The Pro Game - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Sarcophaser - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Sarcophaser - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1988
Sarcophaser - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
Sarcophaser - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Sarcophaser - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
Sarcophaser - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
BasketBall: The Pro Game - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
BasketBall: The Pro Game - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
BasketBall: The Pro Game - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Slip Stream - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Chris Manrique - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Slip Stream - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Slip Stream - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Bill Mayhew - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Bill Mayhew - Update the artist page
Tiny Bobble - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2020
Turbo Sprint - Update the game page - CD32 - 2021
Turbo Sprint - Update the game page - AGA - 2021
Turbo Sprint - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - CD32 - 2021
Turbo Sprint - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - CD32 - 2021
Turbo Sprint - Upload 20 Screenshot pictures - AGA - 2021
Turbo Sprint - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA - 2021
Turbo Sprint - Create one new game page - CD32 - 2021
Turbo Sprint - Create one new game page - AGA - 2021
Great Britain Scenery Collection (Flight Simulator II & Jet) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Rygar: Legendary Warrior - Update the game page - AGA - 2019
- Create one new artist page
Joust - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2012
Nicky Boum - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Abyss - Update the developer page
Abyss - Create one new developer page
Bartman - Create one new artist page
Tinyus - Update the game page - OCS - 2021
Fade1 - Create one new artist page
Tinyus - Upload 84 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 2021
Tinyus - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 2021
Tinyus - Create one new game page - OCS - 2021
Cyberspace - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Great Britain Scenery Collection (Flight Simulator II & Jet) - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Jet - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Jet - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Jet - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Lance Haffner - Update the artist page
Lance Haffner - Upload 2 Artist photo pictures
Lance Haffner Games - Update the developer page
Lance Haffner Games - Update the publisher page
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

