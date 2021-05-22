BBoAH - die wohl größte Amiga-Hardware Referenz im Netz.
Habt Ihr noch Hardware, die hier nicht aufgeführt wird, oder ergänzende Informationen und Bilder, nehmt bitte mit dem Webmaster von BBoAH Kontakt auf.
Seit der letzten Bekanntmachung ist folgendes hinzugekommen:
http://www.bigbookofamigahardware.com
Rossmöller Handshake GmbH: 5309 - Alexander Kogler - Info Updated & New Pictures
Micro R&D: Pyramid - VincentGR - Info Updated & New Pictures
Commodore: A3500 - Treveur Bretaudiere - Info Updated
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neues im Big Book of Amiga Hardware
Published 22.05.2021 - 10:55 by AndreasM
