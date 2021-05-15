WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Brides of Dracula - [improved] - (Gonzo Games) new RawDIC imager, 68000 quitkey support, delay for title picture added, WHDLoad v17+ features used - Info
Fraction Action - [improved] - (Unicorn Software) copperlist problem fixed, black screen problem (title pictures) fixed - Info
Ultimate Golf - [improved] - (Gremlin) wrong offset for interrupt acknowledge patch fixed - Info
Ultimate Golf - [updated] - (Gremlin) patch rewritten, real files used, title music is replayed now, self-modifying code fixed, source code included - Info
Sword of Sodan - [improved] - (Discovery Software) imager fixed, another icon added - Info - Image
Black Lamp - [fixed] - (Firebird) remove black border on toggle music/sfx - Info
Bombuzal - [improved] - (Imageworks) supports another version, buttonwait added, trainer added, 68000 quitkey, manual and icon added - Info
Sensible World of Soccer - [improved] - (Sensible Software) another version supported - Info
The Speris Legacy - [improved] - (Team 17) changed save system, fixed some rare joypad issues - Info
Space Quest Enhanced - [improved] - (Sierra) made MT32 work, optionally uses less chip memory - Info
Knightmare - [improved] - (Mindscape) imager improved, icon added, new installs cript - Info
Final Countdown - [fixed] - (Demonware/Global Software) using chip memory for better timing - Info
Captive - [improved] - (Mindscape) new imager, 68000 quitkey, manual and icon added, new install script - Info
Captain Planet - [improved] - (Mindscape) icon and readme fixed, another icon added - Info
Beneath A Steel Sky - [improved] - (Virtual Theatre/Virgin) support for 68000 - Info
Sensible World of Soccer - [improved] - (Sensible Software) uses less chip memory, using fast memory, 68000 quitkey - Info
Captain Planet - [improved] - (Mindscape) supports another version, new imager, trainer added, 2nd button support, 68000 quitkey, new icon and install script - Info
