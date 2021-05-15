 

 

 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 150 was released on the May 4th.

More informations

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Neue HOL Uploads

Published 15.05.2021 - 09:56 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

BasketBall: The Pro Game - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Lance Haffner - Upload 2 Artist photo pictures
Lance Haffner - Update the artist page
Lance Haffner Games - Update the developer page
Lance Haffner Games - Update the publisher page
Lance Haffner - Create one new artist page
Fighter Command - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Fighter Command - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Fighter Command - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Fighter Command - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Fighter Command - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Valhalla And The Lord Of Infinity - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Valhalla And The Lord Of Infinity - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Valhalla And The Lord Of Infinity - Upload 20 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Strip Poker Live - Update the game page - CDTV
Strip Poker Live - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Playhouse Strip Poker - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Strip Poker Data Disk #5: Female - Cynthia and Janice - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Strip Poker Data Disk #4: Female - Crystal and Dawn - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Strip Poker II+ Data Disk #3: Suzanne & Bianca - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Strip Poker II+ Data Disk #1: Beverley & Dawn - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Flight Simulator II - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Flight Simulator II - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1986
Flight Simulator II - Update the game page - OCS - 1986
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

