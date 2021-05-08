WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Sensible World of Soccer - [improved] - (Sensible Software) uses less chip memory, using fast memory, 68000 quitkey - Info
Captain Planet - [improved] - (Mindscape) supports another version, new imager, trainer added, 2nd button support, 68000 quitkey, new icon and install script - Info
Turbo Sprint - [fixed] - (McGeezer) 2 more BEAMCON0 accesses disabled (no more NTSC display on exit), check for NTSC monitor added - Info
Turbo Sprint - [new] - (McGeezer) done by StingRay - Info
Megalo Demos - [new] - (Wild Copper) done by Psygore - Info
The Munsters - [fixed] - (Tiger Developments/Teque) out of bounds blit fix corrected, no flickering characters anymore - Info
Pro Tennis Simulator - [improved] - (Code Masters) install script updated, supports another version (no slave changes, only the install script has been updated) - Info
Final Countdown - [improved] - (Demonware/Global Software) uses less memory - Info
Dynamite Dux - [improved] - (Activision/Sega) supports another version, highscore saving, trainer added, 2nd button support - Info
Brian the Lion - [improved] - (Psygnosis) added joypad controls, trainer improved, uses less chip memory - Info
Eswat - [improved] - (U.S.Gold) less chip memory used, made 68000 compatible, decruncher relocated, trainer added, manual added, new install script - Info
Carrier Command - [improved] - (Realtime Games/Rainbird) install script created and RawDIC used, 2 slaves version merged, interrupts fixed, quitkey supported for 68000, save games into files instead of disk image, manual, hints and strategy doc included - Info
Final Countdown - [improved] - (Demonware/Global Software) slave uses latest kick13, manual protection removed, less chip memory needed, trainer added, new install script - Info
Cool World - [improved] - (Ocean) first display of HighScore has been fixed - Info
Black Lamp - [improved] - (Firebird) trainer enhanced - Info
Blastar - [updated] - (Core Design) patch rewritten, graphics problems on fast machines fixed, option handling improved, lots of trainer options added, access faults fixed, delay for mission objective screens added, new install script - Info
Picsou - [improved] - Chasseur de Trésor</a> - (Coktel) support for Swedish version added - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/PicsouChasseurDeTresor.html]Info
Lost Patrol - [improved] - (Ocean) Kick13 no longer needed, use less fast memory, QuitKey support for 68000 added - Info
La Bosse des Maths 6ème - [new] - (Coktel) done by CFOU! - Info
La Bosse des Maths 5ème - [new] - (Coktel) done by CFOU! - Info
Enigme A Oxford - [fixed] - (Coktel) graphics.BltClear function call adding blitter waits instructions - Info
Balade Au Pays De Big Ben / Reise ins Land des Big Ben - [fixed] - (Coktel) graphics.BltClear function call adding blitter waits instructions - Info
WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
Published 08.05.2021 - 15:23
