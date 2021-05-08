Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Dragonsphere ASM 3/94 - 06.05.2021
Dragonsphere PC Games 3/94 - 06.05.2021
Mind Castle ASM 3/94 - 06.05.2021
Dragonsphere ASM 5/94 - 06.05.2021
KGB ASM 5/94 - 06.05.2021
Amiga Future Nr. 150 - 06.05.2021
LOAD Nr. 7 - 06.05.2021
Games and More 26/98 - 06.05.2021
Amiga Special 4/92 - 06.05.2021
Atari PD 10/90 - 06.05.2021
Cover: Judge Dredd: Dredd vs Death - 05.05.2021
Cover: Justice League Task Force - 05.05.2021
Cover: Killing Time - 05.05.2021
Cover: Medieval: Total War - 05.05.2021
Cover: Medieval: Total War - Viking Invasion - 05.05.2021
Cover: POD 2 - 05.05.2021
Cover: Rome: Total War - Barbarian Invasion - 05.05.2021
Cover: Rome: Total War - 05.05.2021
Cover: Super Wing Commander - 05.05.2021
Cover: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - 05.05.2021
Cover: Transport Tycoon - 05.05.2021
Cover: Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines - 05.05.2021
Cover: Weebee Worlds - 05.05.2021
Gothic II PC Games 1/2003 - 01.05.2021
Gothic II: Die Nacht des Raben PC Games 10/2003 - 01.05.2021
Runaway: A Road Adventure PC Games 1/2003 - 01.05.2021
Post Mortem PC Games 1/2003 - 01.05.2021
Cover: 90 Minutes: Sega Championship Football - 30.04.2021
Cover: Civilization - Call to Power - 30.04.2021
Cover: Prince of Persia - 30.04.2021
Cover: Deep Fighter - 30.04.2021
Cover: G-Loc: Air Battle - 30.04.2021
Cover: GTA III - 30.04.2021
Cover: Helicopter Tunnel-Fighter - 30.04.2021
Cover: Johnny Bazookatone - 30.04.2021
N-Force Nr. 9 - 30.04.2021
N-Force Nr. 10 - 30.04.2021
N-Force Nr. 11 - 30.04.2021
N-Force Nr. 12 - 30.04.2021
The Amiga Future 150 was released on the May 4th.
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Published 08.05.2021 - 15:23 by AndreasM
