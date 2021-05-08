Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Flight Simulator II - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Flight Simulator II - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1986
Flight Simulator II - Update the game page - OCS - 1986
Great Britain Scenery Collection - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Great Britain Scenery Collection - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Great Britain Scenery Collection - Upload 4 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
subLOGIC - Update the developer page
subLOGIC - Update the publisher page
Flight Simulator II - Upload 2 Game manual - OCS - 1986
Flight Simulator II - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1986
Flight Simulator II - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1986
Flight Simulator II - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Space War - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Great Britain Scenery Collection - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Great Britain Scenery Collection - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Great Britain Scenery Collection - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Great Britain Scenery Collection - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Great Britain Scenery Collection - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Great Britain Scenery Collection - Upload 3 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Valhalla And The Lord Of Infinity - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Valhalla And The Lord Of Infinity - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Valhalla And The Lord Of Infinity - Upload 20 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Valhalla And The Lord Of Infinity - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Great Britain Scenery Collection - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Bill Mayhew - Create one new artist page
Holly Hardyman - Create one new artist page
Chris Manrique - Create one new artist page
Michael Woodley - Create one new artist page
Loren Kirkwood - Create one new artist page
Space Cab - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Great Britain Scenery Collection - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Space Cab - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Space Cab - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
ISM - Create one new developer page
Mighty Nerd vs The Supervillains / Mighty Nerd - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Torch 2081 - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Crimson Crown - Update the game page - OCS - 1986
Crimson Crown - Update the Research screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
XP8 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
XP8 - Update the game page - AGA - 1996
Magic Island: The Secret Of Stones - Update the game page - AGA - 1995
Magic Island: The Secret Of Stones - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1995
Mighty Nerd vs The Supervillains / Mighty Nerd - Update the Screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Poker Nights: Teresa Personally / VTO Poker - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Hollywood Poker / Adult Poker - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Mighty Nerd vs The Supervillains / Mighty Nerd - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 08.05.2021 - 15:23 by AndreasM
