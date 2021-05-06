ham_convert wurde in der Version 1.8.2 veröffentlicht.
Änderungen:
* Nicht geordneter Dithering-Fehler behoben (alle nicht geschnittenen Modi außer Amiga 2-256 farbindiziert).
* Robotron KC 85/4 Modus hinzugefügt (experimentell).
http://mrsebe.bplaced.net/blog/wordpres ... #more-1481
http://mrsebe.bplaced.net/blog/wordpress/
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 150 was released on the May 4th.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
ham_convert 1.8.2 veröffentlicht
Published 06.05.2021 - 12:33 by AndreasM
Back to previous page