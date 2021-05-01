 

 

 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 150 will be released on the 5th May.

More informations

WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online

Published 01.05.2021 - 11:05 by AndreasM

WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.

Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.

Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.

Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:

Wind In the Willows - [new] - (LeisureLand) done by CFOU! - Info
Picsou - [new] - Chasseur de Trésor</a> - (Coktel) done by CFOU! - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/PicsouChasseurDeTresor.html]Info
Mewilo - [new] - (Coktel) done by CFOU! - Info
Little Red Riding Hood / Le Petit Chaperon Rouge - [new] - (Coktel) done by CFOU! - Info
Les Trois Petits Cochons S'Amusent - [new] - (Coktel) done by CFOU! - Info
La Bosse des Maths 4ème - [new] - (Coktel) done by CFOU! - Info
La Bosse des Maths 3ème - [new] - (Coktel) done by CFOU! - Info
Journey To The Center Of The Earth / Reise zum Mittelpunkt der Erde / Voyage Au Centre De La Terre - [new] - (Chip) done by CFOU! - Info
Intrigue A La Renaissance - [new] - (Coktel) done by CFOU! - Info
Indian Mission - [new] - (Coktel) done by CFOU! - Info
Enigme A Oxford - [new] - (Coktel) done by CFOU! - Info
Les Castors Juniors dans la Forêt - [new] - (Coktel) done by CFOU! - Info
Balade Au Pays De Big Ben / Reise ins Land des Big Ben - [new] - (Coktel) done by CFOU! - Info
Tiny Galaga - [improved] - (pink^abyss) trainer added - Info
BombX - [improved] - () trainer added, snoop bugs removed, fixed music - Info
Space Quest Enhanced - [improved] - (Sierra) made saving 68000 compatible, MT32 support added - Info
Peter Pan - [new] - (Coktel) done by CFOU! - Info
The Jungle Book - [new] - (Cedic-Nathan) done by CFOU! - Info
Hero Quest 2 - [improved] - (Gremlin) supports another version, title, quit and music fixed - Info
European Space Simulator - [new] - (Tomahawk) done by CFOU! - Info
Wild Life - [new] - (New Deal Productions) done by CFOU! - Info
Tiny Galaga - [improved] - (pink^abyss) new icon - Info
Theme Park - [improved] - (Bullfrog) support for CD32 version added, some bugs fixed - Info
Skidoo - [new] - (Tomahawk/Coktel) done by CFOU! - Info
Paris Dakar 1990 - [new] - (Tomahawk/Coktel) done by CFOU! - Info
Back to previous page