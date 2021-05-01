Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
shaderjoy_pack.lha - demo/misc - 1.0 - 3 MB - 28.04.2021 - A big pack of quality and testedShaderToy shaders
oo.lha - development/library - 1.11 - 1 MB - 28.04.2021 - Bring easier programming to C and AmigaOS
translocale.lha - development/misc - 1.0 - 2 MB - 26.04.2021 - Localize your Hollywood program
hdaudio_ahi.lha - driver/audio - 6.7 - 116 KB - 25.04.2021 - Generic HD audio driver for AmigaOS4
bingo.lha - game/board - 1.43 - 7 MB - 26.04.2021 - Bingo Machine
desertedhouse.lha - game/misc - 1.09 - 4 MB - 26.04.2021 - Text adventure with GUI
donkeykong.lha - game/misc - 1.76 - 4 MB - 26.04.2021 - LCD game conversion
fireattack.lha - game/misc - 1.0 - 3 MB - 26.04.2021 - LCD game conversion
maluva.lha - game/misc - 0.9 - 228 KB - 26.04.2021 - DAAD extension
runaway.lha - game/misc - 1.23 - 3 MB - 26.04.2021 - LCD game conversion
whack-a-trump.lha - game/misc - 1.2 - 5 MB - 26.04.2021 - Whack-a-mole type game
mce.lha - game/utility - 12.7 - 4 MB - 25.04.2021 - Multi-game Character Editor
shaderjoy.lha - graphics/viewer - 1.21 - 4 MB - 27.04.2021 - Display fragment shaders
mediavault.lha - network/misc - 1.0.0 - 363 KB - 30.04.2021 - Discover online radio stations
kmailtombox.lha - network/server/email - 1.0 - 1 KB - 26.04.2021 - Creates a MBox file from Kmail (for YAM)
zitaftpserver.lha - network/server/ftp - 1.20 - 11 MB - 28.04.2021 - A fast and secure FTP(S) server.
reportplus.lha - utility/misc - 8.1 - 779 KB - 28.04.2021 - Multipurpose utility
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 01.05.2021 - 11:05 by AndreasM
