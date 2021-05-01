Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Carsten Siegner http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1632545 (Network/Streaming) 1 MB / Apr 30 2021
Jörg Renkert http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1631893 (Graphics/Show) 1 MB / Apr 28 2021
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1631894 (Office/Database) 2 MB / Apr 28 2021
Stefan Haubenthal
http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1631422 (Development/GeekGadgets) 664 KB / Apr 27 2021
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1631160 (Multimedia) 26 MB / Apr 26 2021
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1631148 (Games/Editor) 3 MB / Apr 26 2021
Philippe Rimauro http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1631149 (Emulation) 1 MB / Apr 26 2021
J.C. Herran Martin http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1631057 (Network/Web) 2 MB / Apr 25 2021
Anbjorn Myren http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1631056 (Games/Misc) 3 MB / Apr 25 2021
Anbjorn Myren http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1631053 (Games/Misc) 2 MB / Apr 25 2021
