The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
donkeykong_net_arosx86.lha - audio/misc - 1.76 - 3 MB - 28.04.2021 - is a remake of a LCD game in the Game&Watch
acidwarp.i386-aros.zip - demo/misc - 4.10 - 156 KB - 28.04.2021 - Colour cycling eye-candy
runaway_net_arosx86.lha - game/misc - 1.23 - 3 MB - 28.04.2021 - LCD game conversion remake
pintorweb.lha - graphics/convert - 3.10 - 7 MB - 28.04.2021 - Handle your pictures to use on your web pages
videntiumpicta.lha - graphics/convert - 2.45 - 2 MB - 28.04.2021 - Videntium Picta is picture viewer
comicon_aros.lha - graphics/viewer - 1.1 - 2 MB - 28.04.2021 - simply downloads the comic-strip of your choice
aya05.lha - network/misc - 0.5 - 2 MB - 28.04.2021 - access wolfram alpha answer machine(wikipedia)
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 150 will be released on the 5th May.
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
Published 01.05.2021 - 11:05 by AndreasM
