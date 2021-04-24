 

 

 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 150 will be released on the 5th May.

WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online

Published 24.04.2021 - 11:53

WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.

Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.

Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.

Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:

Wild Life - [new] - (New Deal Productions) done by CFOU! - Info
Tiny Galaga - [improved] - (pink^abyss) new icon - Info
Theme Park - [improved] - (Bullfrog) support for CD32 version added, some bugs fixed - Info
Skidoo - [new] - (Tomahawk/Coktel) done by CFOU! - Info
Paris Dakar 1990 - [new] - (Tomahawk/Coktel) done by CFOU! - Info
Trivial Pursuit - [improved] - (Domark) 68000 quitkey, uses less chip memory, new install script - Info
Trivial Pursuit Genus 2 - [improved] - () more versions supported, buttonwait added, 68000 quitkey, new install script - Info
Ruffian - [improved] - (Ruffian Software) new imager, trainer added, joypad support added, 68000 quitkey - Info
Murders in Space - [fixed] - (Infogrames) missing empty save disk named included - Info
Mortville Manor / Der Landsitz von Mortville / Le Manoir de Mortvielle - [improved] - (Lankhor) uses less memory, 68000 quitkey, new install script - Info
Metal Law - [improved] - (New Bits on the Ram) new imager, trainer added, joypad support added, 68000 quitkey, manual and icon added - Info
California Games - [improved] - (Epyx/Westwood Associates) uses fast memory now, fixed problems on 68000/10 - Info
Another World / Out of this World - [improved] - (Delphine Software) fixed support for another french version - Info
The Three Stooges - [improved] - (Cinemaware) supports another version, uses files, less memory used, 68000 quitkey, new install script - Info
Weird Dreams - [improved] - (Rainbird) uses less memory - Info
Globdule - [improved] - (Psygnosis) uses less memory - Info
Another World / Out of this World - [improved] - (Delphine Software) added joypad controls, added level codes and solution - Info
APB - [fixed] - (Tengen) interrupt acknowledge problem fixed - Info
Globulus - [improved] - (Innerprise) manual added - Info
Hybris - [improved] - (Discovery Software) some another blitter waits added, CD³² joypad routine updated, custom4 option used to select screen mode, better RawDIC imager - Info
Globdule - [improved] - (Psygnosis) level skip trainer added, rolled back complete skip of protection screen - Info
Weird Dreams - [improved] - (Rainbird) crash on 68000 fixed, trainer added, QuitKey support for 68000 added, manual & solution added, new install script - Info
Myth - [improved] - (System 3) uses only 512k chipmem and code relocated in fastmem, full joypad controls, changed delay loop to avoid lockup on game over - Info
Jumping Jack Son - [improved] - (Infogrames) kickemu used instead of OSEmu, trainers added, QuitKey support added for 68000, manual and hints included, new install script - Info - Image
Grand Monster Slam - [improved] - (Rainbow Arts) readme file fixed, old Slave file removed from install package - Info
Fire! - [new] - (New deal Productions) done by CFOU! - Info
Fallen Angel - [updated] - (Emerald Software Ltd) version check added, readme file updated, new install script - Info
Black Lamp - [improved] - (Firebird) RawDIC imager updated, red border screen color replaced by black, trainer added, QuitKey support for 68000, new install script - Info
Grand Monster Slam - [improved] - (Rainbow Arts) new imager, supports another version, 68000 quitkey, manual and icon added - Info
News URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News Source: WHDLoad
News Source URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

