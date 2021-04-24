Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
gl4es_sdk.lha - development/library/graphics - 1.2 - 2 MB - 19.04.2021 - GL4ES SDK
amiarcadia.lha - emulation/gamesystem - 27.02 - 5 MB - 18.04.2021 - Signetics-based machines emulator
worlds.lha - game/action - 1.0 - 5 MB - 19.04.2021 - Worlds - is an action / adventure / stealth game
supertuxkart.lha - game/driving - 0.8.1_1.2 - 221 MB - 19.04.2021 - A quality 3d kart racing game
night_of_the_zombies.lha - game/fps - 1.1 - 164 MB - 19.04.2021 - Survive endless waves of attacking zombies !
eldritch.lha - game/roleplaying - 388_1.0 - 36 MB - 19.04.2021 - A "rogue" game like Minecraft, Barony, etc
gorynlich.lha - game/roleplaying - 1.0 - 211 MB - 19.04.2021 - A top-down dungeon romp
frikingshark.lha - game/shmup - 1.3 - 114 MB - 19.04.2021 - modern remake of flying shark
pintorweb.lha - graphics/misc - 3.10 - 7 MB - 19.04.2021 - An easy program to handling pictures
videntiumpicta.lha - graphics/viewer - 2.45 - 2 MB - 19.04.2021 - Videntium Picta is picture viewer
deark.lha - utility/archive - 1.5.8 - 5 MB - 19.04.2021 - Extracting data from various file formats
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 150 will be released on the 5th May.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 24.04.2021 - 11:53 by AndreasM
Back to previous page